Plans to build 90 flats in Northampton town centre downsized

A proposed scheme to build 90 new flats in Northampton town centre car park has been downsized.

The plans, first submitted earlier this year, originally called for the demolition of a disused office, a mid-20th-century house and a vacant car park on the junction of Derngate and Castillian Street – to be replaced by 90 one-bedroom flats and studios.

It had received complaints from almost 30 neighbours, who said it was 'out of keeping' with the area.

But within the last few weeks, the scheme has been revised so that it now features 24 apartments and eight townhouses in a bid to attract ‘young professionals’ to the area. It also this time appears to retain the house at 2 Castillian Street, which had previously been earmarked for demolition. Instead, it will be extended as part of the development.

The original scheme was valued at about £8.8 million but never got to a stage where it could be put before the borough council’s planning committee. But the revised scheme appears to come after discussions with planning officers regarding the design.

A statement within the application’s design and access statement states: “The apartments and townhouses aim to be finished to a high standard to encourage young professionals to take residence in the central area. The variety of styles surrounding the site and the aim for a modern design gives the opportunity to create a contemporary design which takes cues from this historical surroundings.”

Neighbours have until January 6 to submit their views on the application. It is then expected that the planning committee of the borough council would determine whether to grant the application or not.