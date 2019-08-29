Plans for Towcester religious and community centre set for approval

A new religious and community centre looks set to be built in Towcester, with planning officers recommending the scheme be approved next week.

Plans for the long-awaited Tove Valley Centre, next to the Shires housing estate near Northampton Road, will be discussed by members of South Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee on Thursday (September 5) at The Forum.

If granted planning permission, the venue will be the home of Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship and will also act as a new facility available for hire by the community. It would be built in two phases, with the first including a 150-room meeting room, three smaller meetings, offices and kitchen and toilet facilities. The second phase would have a 300-seat auditorium and a further meeting room.

The potential building of the site comes seven years after plans for a similar scheme were first approved on the 2.2-acre site, but fell through due to lack of funding. It did, however, establish the planning principle of such a building on the site.

This revised scheme also includes a car park for 44 spaces immediately in front of the building, which will be built on the overgrown land located between The Shires and the long stay council car park on the western side of Northampton Road.

Access has already been created since the approval of the 2012 scheme, and a small play area is proposed to the rear of the building.

Although the community and local organisations appear to support the application, and no objections have been received, some concerns have been raised over the number of parking spaces.

The written representation from Towcester Town Council states: “We support the application, however, we have raised concerns about the level of car parking provision and that this will be insufficient for the proposed usage of the centre.

“However, we would support negotiations between the church and South Northamptonshire Council for longer opening times for the adjacent council car park to be used by visitors to the centre during the evenings.”

The county council’s highways team also states that ‘additional parking’ needs to be demonstrated by the applicants, Baart Harries Newall.

Should the centre be approved by councillors on Thursday, the first phase would be constructed later this year and comprise the main meeting rooms, whilst the second phase will include the auditorium and will be constructed in three to five years time dependent on fundraising.