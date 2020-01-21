Plans for 15 new homes on outskirts of Staverton given outline approval by councillors

Fifteen new homes will be built in a small village near Daventry after being given planning approval by councillors.

The new homes will be built on the outskirts of Staverton on land off Braunston Lane, although much of the details such as layout, access and design will come at a later stage, as the scheme has only won outline planning permission which establishes the principle of building on the site.

Staverton Parish Council had objected to the application on the grounds that it was outside the confines of the village and was an ‘overdevelopment’ of the site. And letters of objection from residents said the village ‘‘does not need four or five-bedroom size houses’ and that ‘we would like to hope that affordable housing would be included’.

But the scheme did win support from ward Councillor Jo Gilford. Speaking at the planning meeting, on Wednesday (January 15), she said: “I speak in support of the officer advice [to approve]. There has only been three letters of objections, indicating the majority of the village seem to be in support. It will enable villagers to downsize and release space for bigger homes for families to come in, and for those who maybe left Staverton to come back.”

The scheme was approved by the committee by eight votes to one, with Councillor David James saying: “It seems like a sensible and sustainable development in a good location.”