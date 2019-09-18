Number of affordable homes being delivered in South Northamptonshire is ‘behind schedule’

The amount of affordable homes being built in South Northamptonshire is ‘behind schedule’ according to the latest figures.

Delivery has been ‘much lower than expected’ over the last couple of months, according to a report seen by the council’s cabinet last Monday (September 9).

It has been two months since the council has made delivering affordable housing one of its key ambitions. In July, the cabinet agreed the council’s new housing strategy up until 2022. The first listed priority of that new strategy is listed as ‘building homes that people need and can afford to live in’.

Part of the strategy sets a target of building 173 new affordable homes in the district for each year. But the council is already playing catch up, according to the latest monthly performance report for July.

The report states: “Delivery of affordable housing is reporting as slightly behind schedule, there has been a delay on some new affordable homes being completed at Radstone Fields, Brackley and Towcester South (Phase 1B). Therefore, the anticipated delivery over the last couple of months has been much lower than expected.

“During July, seven new affordable homes were completed. Total affordable housing completions for this year are 44, this is slightly behind schedule to meet the annual target of 173.

“In addition, we have recently been advised of a delay in the ‘start on site’ for the Turweston Road South, Brackley site. The housing team will continue to monitor affordable housing completions.”

However, the council still has plenty of time to deliver, as the deadline for the 173 homes target is not until March 2020.

A report on the affordability of different affordable housing products in different parts of South Northants is also due by October from the council’s housing team.

Despite higher incomes in the district, the higher property prices are still less affordable than other areas, being almost eight and a half times the median gross income. Private rents in South Northamptonshire are also more expensive than all other districts in the county.