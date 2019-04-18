The big applications granted planning permission in Daventry

Councillors met earlier this month to determine a series of planning applications in the Daventry area.

Daventry District Council’s planning committee convened at Lodge Road on Wednesday April 3, and discussed seven items. Here’s a rundown of their decisions.

Proposal: Demolition of existing petrol filling station shop and jet wash bay at Vicar Lane service station, Daventry.

Decision: APPROVED

Applicant: Rontec Service Stations 1A Ltd

The proposal was for the demolition of the existing petrol filling station shop and jet wash bay, and the construction of a new sales building, and changes to the car park. It would also relocate the existing air-water bay and ATM. In addition, five new four metre tall perimeter flood lights were proposed to replace three of the existing lighting columns. The application was approved under delegated powers.

Proposal: Construction of garage/car valeting facility at Westhorpe House, Welford Road, Sibbertoft.

Decision: APPROVED

Applicant: Mr R Gilbert, RG Car Sales

The proposal would provide a garage and car valeting facility for an internet-based vehicle sales and sourcing company. But Sibbertoft Parish Council felt that a 15ft high property of steel frame construction would not be in keeping with the traditions and heritage of the village. Amended plans were received and officers recommended approval, along with

an additional condition regarding the colour of the roof. Councillor David James considered the application to be ‘very straightforward’, and councillors unanimously approved the plans.

Proposal: Reserved matters application (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) for construction of 41 dwellings, estate road, open space and associated works on land at Welford Road, Boughton.

Decision: APPROVED

Applicant: Futures Homescape Ltd

The land had the benefit of an outline planning permission, allowed at appeal, on land next to the emerging Buckton Fields site. The revised application was for 41 units, compared to the 32 that had given outline permission. Although Councillor Ken Ritchie was concerned with the loss of the small play area, other members were broadly supportive of the application, though there were concerns that the affordable housing on the site was being used to compensate for other sites nearby where affordable housing was well below suitable levels. The officers’ advice to approve was taken on board and carried unanimously.

Proposal: Proposed two storey and single storey side and rear extensions including indoor pool and first floor rear balcony and internal alterations (revised scheme) at Trinity Haven, 23 Drayton Park, Daventry.

Decision: REFUSED

Applicant: Mr and Mrs Joseph

The proposed extension was very large but was considered acceptable on planning

grounds. Councillor Ritchie considered the proposal to be overdevelopment and out of place. A proposition to refuse the application was backed with seven voting in favour and four against. It was refused on the grounds that ‘its overall scale and mass would result in an overbearing impact to the neighbouring property’.

Proposal: Change of use and extension of storage building to a light aircraft repair and maintenance workshop with spray booth and associated external storage (retrospective) at EES Aviation Services Ltd, Hemploe Business Park, Welford.

Decision: APPROVED

Applicant: EES Aviation Services Ltd

The retrospective application was for an aircraft repair workshop, and the land around the site was used for the storage of trailers. There were concerns regarding the airstrip on adjoining land and alleged breaches of planning control. The alleged breaches were being investigated by planning and enforcement officers. But officers said the current application needed to be considered on its own planning merits. Councillors eventually voted the application through by nine votes to one.

Proposal: First floor extension over existing garage and porch extension (revised scheme) at 5 Yelvertoft Road, West Haddon.

Decision: APPROVED

Applicant: Mr G Ward

A previous application had been refused, but concerns had now been addressed. The proposal was for a first floor extension over a garage. It was quickly approved unanimously.

Proposal: Extension to the outbuilding for incidental storage area to the main dwelling (amendment to previously refused application) at 11 Station Road, Long Buckby.

Decision: REFUSED

Applicant: Mrs A Waldron

A previous application for a self-contained unit had been refused. The current application was for a flat roof extension to provide further storage. Councillor Stephen Dabbs considered that the application should be refused for the same reasons as the previous application, and his proposition was backed by nine votes to two. It was refused on the basis that it would constitute an ‘undesirable backland development and an overdevelopment of the site’.