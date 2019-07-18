Northamptonshire MP leads call for Government to ensure every baby gets the best start in life

A Northamptonshire MP called on the Government to take 'strong and decisive action' to ensure every baby gets the best start in life after a debate in the House of Commons.

Andrea Leadsom led the debate on early years family support after chairing the inter ministerial group focusing on improving support for parents and their babies in the 1001 'critical days' while Leader of the Commons.

Before the South Northants MP stood down, the group reported its recommendations to the Government, and these are with the relevant secretaries of state for approval.

MPs debated the topic on Tuesday (July 16), which Mrs Leadsom described as 'incredibly positive and optimistic', and members voted to support the group.

Andrea said: “If we can, as a society, get support for parents and babies right in the earliest period, we can have a truly transformative and life-changing impact for so many people.

“The period from conception to age two is when so many of a person’s lifelong emotional and physical health outcomes are decided, and much depends on the way a baby’s brain develops in that 1001 'critical days'.

“Secure attachment to a loving adult carer has a lifelong beneficial impact on the baby’s developing emotional health, and can create a positive ripple effect across society.

“I was absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to lead the debate yesterday on this critically important policy area, and was so grateful to the MPs from right across the House who spoke in support.

“It was a pleasure to have the opportunity in the chamber to highlight the work that we did in the inter ministerial group, and to discuss the specific recommendations we made.

“I asked the minister to commit to reporting back on these recommendations before the house returns from summer recess, and to make a statement from the floor of the house as soon as he is able, and I was grateful for his commitment on this.”