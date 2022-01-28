A tweet by MP Andrea Leadsom has been labelled 'tasteless' and 'disrespectful' after it hailed a 'return to normal' following the scrapping of Covid Plan B restrictions.

The government said people no longer need to wear face masks in shops and on public transport from Thursday (January 27) while instructions from work from home and requirements for Covid passports in nightclubs have also been dropped.

In response to a government tweet about returning to Plan A, the South Northamptonshire MP posted: "Our freedoms are returned - a massive effort by millions to get through the pandemic, and now we can get back to our normal lives again."

Mrs Leadsom's tweet has been labelled 'tasteless' and 'disrespectful'

Deputy leader of West Northamptonshire Labour group, Cllr Emma Roberts, said: "As measures are lifted once again, many people up and down the country will not be going back to 'normal'.

"Numerous families in South Northamptonshire have lost loved ones or have had Covid dramatically alter their health and livelihoods.

"A statement like this from their MP is disrespectful and tone deaf.

"We hope Mrs Leadsom will join Northamptonshire's director of Public Health in advising a more cautious approach. Once again, the Tories rush to have a party whilst the public are still facing numerous challenges."

Mrs Leadsom added a partying face emoji at the end of her tweet.

Top civil servant, Sue Gray, is set to deliver a report following her inquiry into parties at Downing Street and in Whitehall during lockdown, some of which are also being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

Boris Johnson said last week that Plan B measures can be dropped because of the success of the booster rollout alongside falling Omicron cases and a stabilisaition in hospital admissions.

Northampton and Corby are currently in the top ten areas in England with highest Covid case rates while latest NHS England figures showed 159 patients in the county's two main hospitals on Tuesday (January 25).

NHS England also confirmed on Friday (January 28) that 58 Covid patients have sadly died in Northampton and Kettering general hospitals since January 1.

Many of those who answered Mrs Leadsom's post are clinically vulnerable and relatives of those who have sadly died.

One reply said: "I think this tweet is a little tasteless. Yes, you’re right it’s nice to get things back to normal but I’m sure it’s not back to normal of the 160,000 families who have lost loved ones throughout this pandemic."

Another added: "Tasteless jubilation. I hope you will keep wearing a mask and socially distance to protect your constituents, family and friends. I will.

And one said: "More smoke and mirrors to deflect from a lying PM. Covid is rampant in schools and the death toll still 350 a day. Yet you want to pat yourselves on the back. Shame on you all."

Another also said: "There were 350 deaths yesterday. If that is getting through the pandemic, it suggests a very low value is put on human life by the Conservatives.

"I rather think it is desperation to save the hide of a dishonest leader."