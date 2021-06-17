The Police Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire has told how 2020-21 'has been one like no other' in his annual report and of his pride in how staff have 'risen to this challenge.'

Commissioner Stephen Mold was writing in the report which was due to be presented on Thursday (June 17) at the The Police Fire and Crime Panel meeting at The Guildhall, Northampton.

In his introduction to the Northamptonshire PFCC Annual Report 2020-21, Mr Mold writes about how the Covid-19 pandemic impacted on every aspect of police and fire and rescue work.

Stephen Mold.

He also mentions the investment to increase the number of frontline officers which will see a new focus on policing and more than double the number of neighbourhood police officers.

Mr Mold writes: "This year has been one like no other with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the unprecedented challenges this has placed on both the police force and the fire and rescue service.

"As the PFCC, I have been incredibly proud of how we have collectively risen to the challenge and ensured that our communities have been protected and supported.

"The pandemic has also impacted on every aspect of our work as we have all had to adapt to new ways of working to ensure the day to day working of my office can continue smoothly to continue to hold the police force and fire and rescue service to account whilst ensuring all our statutory roles and responsibilities are delivered.

"This has been a real challenge for my team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work and dedication over the last 12 months.

"This annual report highlights that, despite the pandemic, a great deal of work has been delivered towards both the police and crime plan and fire and rescue plan.

"I have invested in new technology and equipment that will help the force ensure Northamptonshire becomes a hostile environment for criminals to operate in.

"This will be supported by my investment to increase the number of frontline officers which will also see a new focus on local policing which will more than double the number of neighbourhood police officers."

In February, the force announced that new recruits of dedicated neighbourhood policing constables across rural and urban areas would rise from 50 to 100 over 18 months. There are plans for another 60 by 2023.

Continuing in the report, Mr Mold writes: "My commitment to investing in early intervention has continued helping to protect and support some the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"Not only does this work help to prevent people from entering into the criminal justice system, it also provides victims with the opportunity to choose a different path in life which can enable them to make their own choices in life, free from any coercive control or violence.

"This year has show that by working closely together, the police force and fire and rescue service and my office, are greater than the sum of its parts.