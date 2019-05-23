Northampton MP is new transport minister

A mini Government reshuffle has seen a Northampton MP appointed as minister for transport.

Northampton North MP Michael Ellis, who was minister for arts, heritage and tourism, will now act as transport minister.

Also allocated new parliamentary roles are new financial secretary Jesse Norman, who Mr Ellis replaces at the department for transport, and Rebecca Pow, who takes on the culture minister role.

Following South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom's resignation from Theresa May's Cabinet over Brexit last night, the MP for Central Devon - Mel Stride - is the new Leader of the House of Commons.