The Leader of West Northamptonshire's Labour Group has called for the Prime Minister's resignation over the Christmas party controversy now rocking Westminster.

The criticism comes after Number 10 came under fire for reportedly holding numerous parties, including games and a secret Santa, at the height of Covid-19 restrictions last December.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied that any rules were broken at the parties.

The Prime Minister has been accused of taking the country 'for fools' by Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Yet that did not stop government advisor Allegra Stratton from resigning after being caught on camera joking about one of the events.

Councillor Gareth Eales, Leader of West Northamptonshire's Labour Group, has not held back in his criticism.

He said it is 'patently obvious' that the Government has been 'misleading the public' and the Prime Minister's resignation would not only be correct, but 'inevitable.'

Cllr Eales said: "I would be extremely surprised if the Prime Minister enjoys his Christmas dinner in Downing Street.

"I don't believe his recent announcements and actions have done anything to reduce the severity of the issue and there are obviously a lot of questions left to be answered.

"He has eroded public trust."

The Prime Minister has at different times denied a party even happened, then that no rules were broken if it had.

He said in Wednesday's PMQ's [December 8th]: "I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that the people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules.

"I was also furious to see that clip and I apologise unreservedly for the offense that it has caused.

"But I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken.

"I apologise for the impression that's been given that the staff in Downing Street take this less than seriously."

Three reported parties are currently being investigated by cabinet secretary Simon Case.

The Prime Minister has assured the Commons that any rule violations the secretary finds will be met with 'disciplinary action'.

Despite multiple requests by this paper, no local Conservatives were available for comment.

West Northamptonshire Council's Labour Group Leader also criticised the main opposition's support of the upcoming 'Plan B' to combat Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, which he said 'don't make sense' in places.