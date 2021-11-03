Proposals to turn a Northampton house into a children's home and ensure a town centre hair salon adhered to planning laws have been approved by councillors.

West Northamptonshire Council's Northampton area planning committee also refused a scheme to build a four-storey block of 14 assisted living flats at its meeting last night (Tuesday, November 2).

For the children's home, the applicant wanted to the change of use of a four-bed property on Obelisk Rise from a dwelling for up to three children aged from five to 18 years old.

Zone Beauty Studio on the Drapery, Northampton

Ward councillor Sam Rumens asked for the scheme to be called-in over concerns about the impact on elderly neighbours while 14 other residents have also objected.

But the planning officer recommended the committee to approve the application as it 'would have no significant impact upon the character and appearance of the area, neighbour amenity and parking and highway safety'.

For the hair salon, Zone Beauty Studio on the Drapery was facing uncertainty as its unit was designated for retail rather than a hairdressers so plans were submitted to remedy that.

The developer also wants to demolish part of the building next to Jeyes Jetty as part of the conversion of the first, second and third floors into 14 apartments, which has already been approved.

Once again, the planning officer advised councillors to support the proposal as the public benefits of the scheme outweigh the harm to the historic environment.

Meanwhile, the planning committee did reject the application to build the block of flats on a car park behind offices on Billing Road, as per the officer's suggestion.

The work would also include alterations to the rear of properties on Billing Road such as the demolition of four extensions and rear basement access stairs.

The upper floor escape ladders would be removed while ground floor access stairs, windows and doors would be replaced.