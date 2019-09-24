Northampton candidates call for Boris Johnson's reignation following 'damning' Supreme Court ruling

Labour parliamentary candidates in Northampton have called for Boris Johnson's resignation over the Supreme Court ruling.

Yesterday, The Prime Minister's bid to shut down or 'prorogue' Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to the October 31 Brexit deadline was unanimously ruled as unlawful by the court's 11 judges.

Gareth Eales.

Now both Labour's candidates for Northampton's two constituencies have joined in the calls to see Mr Johnson resign.

Sally Keeble, vying for the Northampton North seat, said: “The Supreme Court ruling was devastating and shows that Boris Johnson is unfit to take the decisions that affect all our futures.

"He tried to play fast and loose with our democracy and he’s been caught out.

"He should stand aside so that the country can move forward at this crucial time.”

Sally Keeble.

Mr Johnson had argued he wanted to carry out the prorogation so he could outline his government's new policies in a Queen's Speech.

But critics said he was trying to stop MPs from scrutinising his Brexit plans and the suspension was far longer than necessary.

Northampton North MP Michael Ellis's role in the prorogation was also criticised by Mrs Keeble - who suggested her Conservative counterpart should have advised the Prime Minister against the move in his role as solicitor general.

"It’s a disgrace also for the Government’s law officers who have allowed this shameful breach of the law," she said.

“Johnson has lied his way through life, and now he’s lied to the Queen.”

Speaking yesterday, Labour candidate for Northampton South Gareth Eales, called the ruling "truly damning and historic".

He said: "It demonstrates not only that Boris Johnson has little consideration for the law, but that he has contempt for our parliamentary democracy and the scrutiny that comes with it. This is a Prime Minister unfit for office and he should absolutely resign.”

Mr Ellis has been contacted for comment.