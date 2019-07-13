New short stay accommodation and clubhouse neighbouring Silverstone racing circuit approved

A new short-stay accommodation complex and a new clubhouse will be the latest addition to Silverstone Circuit, after planning approval was rubber-stamped by councillors.

The Drivers’ Residences will be a brand new short-stay area including 60 ‘residences’ – within 46 buildings – neighbouring the famous race track. A clubhouse will also be built in an attempt to attract motor enthusiasts to stay at the circuit, just a stone’s throw away from where stars such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel compete.

Although the residences are for short term rent, they will be managed under a hotel operating model. Four different types of building will sit on the 14-acre landscape, with ‘careful positioning’ maximising views of either the track or the countryside.

A clubhouse at the south end of the site will provide guests with a gym, treatment rooms, track-briefing area, simulation room, concierge, and restaurant and bar. A roof terrace will overlook some of the corners on the circuit.

The scheme gained outline planning consent in May 2018, as part of the wider Silverstone Circuit outline approval. And on Thursday, the planning committee of South Northamptonshire Council approved a Reserved Matters application which finalised some of the design details.

Councillors quickly approved the scheme during the meeting at The Forum in Towcester on Thursday (July 11), which took place just a day after it was confirmed that the race track would continue to hold the Formula One Grand Prix until at least 2024.

Jane Lock-Smith, managing director of planning consultants Cube Design, said: “This is a really important scheme for Silverstone. This is a sensitive design and we have spent a lot of time on these proposals, and it is fundamental to us that the design is also high quality.”

The application was the second of two reserved matters applications that the planning committee has determined for Silverstone, the other being a 197-room trackside hotel that will be operated by Hilton.

Further details on the development, which has also had the green light from Aylesbury Vale District Council, will be provided over the next couple of months, which will include the anticipated timeline for completion and opening.