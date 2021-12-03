More than 1,500 EU nationals refused permission to stay in Northampton after Brexit, figures reveal

More than 1,500 EU nationals have been refused permission to stay in Northampton after Brexit, figures reveal.

Home Office data published for the first time, shows around 1,550 people who applied to continue living in the area by September 30 had their application rejected.

Applicants can challenge a negative EU Settlement Scheme application by launching an appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 1,500 applications from EU nationals to stay in Northampton have been rejected.

But the3Million, which campaigns for EU citizens' rights, is concerned about the status of those who are left 'in limbo' waiting for their appeals to be concluded.

The EU Settlement scheme launched in March 2019 to regulate the immigration status of European citizens who live in the UK.

Those who have lived in the UK for five years, and meet the criteria, can receive settled status and remain in the country indefinitely.

Others who have lived in the country for less time can receive pre-settled status, which allows them to remain for a further five years. They can later apply for settled status.

The figures show that since applications opened, 58,370 people applied to continue living in Northampton, with 54,520 receiving a conclusion by the end of September.

Of them, 26,110 (48 percent) received settled status and 24,980 (46 percent) pre-settled.

The highest number of applications came from citizens of Romania (27,140), Poland (9,840) and Lithuania (4,080).

Monique Hawkins, policy and research officer at the3million, said many people had lost their job or rental opportunity while waiting for application and appeal outcomes.

She said: "Many people report not being able to get through to helplines, and find it next to impossible to get progress updates on their applications.

"For those who have been refused, the administrative review and appeals process face their own lengthy delays.

"We are extremely concerned about the length of time it is taking to unite people with their lawful status, and thereby their rights to continue living and working in the UK."

Though the scheme officially closed on June 30, EU citizens with limited reasonable grounds for missing the deadline can still apply to secure their rights.

Around 1,710 applications were submitted after the deadline in Northampton.

The Home Office said people with a pending application, are protected while the outcome of their application is unknown.

A spokeswoman said the EU Settlement Scheme has been an 'overwhelming success,' with 6.3 million applications received and 5.5 million people being granted permission to stay so far.

She added: “Caseworkers will always look for reasons to grant rather than refuse.

"Individuals can be refused on eligibility or criminality grounds, and if a refused applicant disagrees with our decision, they can apply for an administrative review or appeal.