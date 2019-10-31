Meeting cancelled in Northampton after councillor no-show

A council meeting at One Angel Square had to be cancelled after no councillors had shown up 20 minutes after it was due to start.

The LGSS Revenues and Benefits Joint Committee was postponed this morning (October 31) after none of the three councillors on the panel – from Northampton Borough Council, Milton Keynes Council and Cambridgeshire County Council – made it in for the 11am start.

One member, Milton Keynes representative Councillor Rob Middleton, did eventually show as his train had been delayed but this was shortly after bemused officers had decided enough was enough.

Attempts had been made to contact the two remaining councillors – Brandon Eldred of Northampton and Chris Boden of Cambridgeshire – but to no avail. All three members had to show for the meeting to be quorate, which had also been due to elect a new chairman.

LGSS is a shared service which merges some of the backroom corporate services for a number of councils in the area. The morning meeting was the first of two that were held in Northampton today,

At the afternoon meeting, it is understood that Councillor Boden informed members that he had turned up at Milton Keynes' Civic Offices for the morning meeting expecting it to be held there.

Two Local Democracy Reporters from Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes turned up to the meeting in the morning. The meeting will now be rescheduled for a later date.