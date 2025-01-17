Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wellingborough councillor has been suspended from North Northamptonshire’s executive after historic allegations re-emerged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority’s executive member for highways, travel and assets,Cllr Matt Binley was yesterday (Thursday, January 16) immediately suspended from the Conservative group after new details about the historic cases came to light.

The group has now launched an investigation into the actions of the Brickhill and Queensway ward councillor, who is the son of former Northampton South MP Brian Binley who died in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that new information was handed to the party about historic investigations that related to Cllr Binley’s time as a police officer.

Cllr Matt Binley with his dad Brian Binley and his mum Jacqueline when he became a police constable. Right: Matt Binley outside crown court when he was jailed for perverting the course of justice. Image: Northants Telegraph

Leader of North Northamptonshire Council Cllr Jason Smithers said: “There is an ongoing investigation and therefore Cllr Binley has been suspended from the Conservative group on North Northamptonshire Council. A thorough investigation will take place.”

Before joining the police Cllr Binley ran his own call centre, of which his father Brian Binley MP was a non-executive director.

He joined the Northamptonshire Police Special Constabulary as a volunteer in 2004, before joining the police full-time in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2008, The Chronicle and Echo revealed that Cllr Binley had been taken off front-line duties, but not formally suspended, after allegations of an assault on a taxi driver emerged. Although a file was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, Cllr Binley was never prosecuted and the criminal case was dropped. An internal investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police.

Cllr Matt Binley during his police constable training. Image: National World

In July 2009, another report was made of allegations of a serious sexual nature against Mr Binley.

The file was passed to the Leicestershire force who investigated. Again, no prosecution was pursued and Northamptonshire Police refused to publicly name the officer involved, although reporters were able to confirm that officer in question was Cllr Binley.

Cllr Binley was suspended from duty during the second set of allegations, which were dropped by the end of 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he was suspended, the case of three Albanian men involved in counterfeiting, assault and affray had to be thrown out of court because Cllr Binley was not able to give evidence due to his suspension.

The news of Binley's investigation as it broke back in 2009. Image: National World

He quietly left the force in 2010 and it is not known whether misconduct proceedings were pursued against him. None were ever made public.

Then in 2010 Cllr Binley was admitted perverting the course of justice after he allowed his mother Jacqueline Binley to take the blame for a drink driving offence.

He had been at a wedding and, while drunk, crashed his car. The recovery driver phoned police and Cllr Binley called a former colleague hoping to encourage him to 'let it slide'.

He hid in bushes before police arrived at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mum later sent a statement to police trying to claim responsibility for being behind the wheel, but both were prosecuted.

Cllr Binley was sentenced to four months in prison.

Then in 2021, Cllr Binley re-emerged as the candidate for Queensway ward in Wellingborough as part of the newly-formed North Northamptonshire Council.

He won the seat, then was later given a plum role on the council's executive, resigning from his day job in order to give his political role the attention he said it deserved.

During the selection process for the forthcoming May elections, Cllr Binley was chosen to stand as the candidate for the Rothwell and Mawsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Binley was not available for comment this morning. He will now sit as an independent councillor.

Northamptonshire Police have said that they have no comment to make and that the allegations above were investigated at the time they were made.