'I am so pleased': Eid celebrations added to Northampton Town Council events calendar

(L-R) Northampton town councillors Enam Haque, Jane Birch and Jamal Alwahabi

The annual Eid celebrations have been added to Northampton Town Council's official events calendar for the first time.

The local authority, which was established in April, will organise the celebrations for the two Islamic holidays, Eid-al-Fitr and Eid-al-Adha, on the Racecourse after prayers.

Councillor Enam Haque said: “Eid celebrations have been a noticeable absence in the annual events calendar in Northampton.

"After discussion with my fellow councillors in Castle ward, we agreed to make the request for Eid to be included.

"I am so pleased that our new town council has recognised the importance of including Eid in the town's annual calendar of events and are setting up a working group."

Eid-al-Fitr, meaning 'festival of the breaking of fast' in Arabic, commemorates the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting from dawn to sunset, in spring.

Eid-al-Adha, which means 'festival of the sacrifice' in Arabic, marks the end of the month of pilgrimage, or Hajj, and involves special prayers and feasting, often outside in the summer.

Councillor Jamal Alwahabi added: “This is good news for our communities because we like to come together in public for Eid celebrations.

"This is especially good for families, for women and for children. We celebrate just like everyone else does, with activities for children, food and stalls.”