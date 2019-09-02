Hundreds join Northampton rally in nationwide protest against parliament shutdown

Around 200 people showed their anger at the government's decision to suspend parliament at a rally in Northampton as part of a nationwide protest on Saturday (August 31).

Boris Johnson was accused of 'subverting democracy' by the numerous speakers at the 'impromptu' Defend Democracy protest by the Cobblers statue in Abington Street at 11am.

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Northampton North, Martin Sawyer, talks at the Defend Democracy rally with one of the organisers, Patrick Markey

Northampton Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidates Martin Sawyer and Jill Hope made speeches while Labour's Sally Keeble was also in attendance.

In his speech, Mr Sawyer said: "Planning to leave the European Union has already had a dramatic and negative effect on our economy and jobs, and many people in Northampton who are ‘just about managing’ today will not be managing at all if we allow Boris Johnson to have his no-deal Brexit.

"No-one in Northampton will be better off with a no-deal Brexit. So I say b******* to Boris and b******* to no-deal Brexit!"

Campaign group Another Europe Is Possible organised protests across the country to oppose the plan to shut down the Houses of Commons for five weeks.

Speakers claimed this was an attempt to stop MPs from blocking a 'no-deal Brexit' - where the UK leaves the EU without a bespoke plan for trade.

But the Government says it will allow it to formulate its policies and there will be a chance to discuss Brexit.

The 'Stop the coup, defend democracy' rally was supported by different political parties and unions in Northampton.

Editor's note: This article has been amended to say an estimated 200 people attended the rally, not 2,000 as a previous version reported.