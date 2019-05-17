Here's how the places were allocated at oversubscribed Northampton primary schools
When there are more children applying for a school than places available, Northamptonshire County Council uses subscription criteria in order to be as fair as possible.
If your child was not been offered a place at your preferred school, it means it filled up to its published admission number (PAN) with children who had a higher priority than your child within the oversubscription criteria. The following explains how places have been allocated at each non-academy school in Northampton.
1. Abington Vale Primary
4 siblings; 12 pupils who live closer to the school than any other school and 14 out of 28 other pupils using the distance tiebreaker.
1 pupil in public care or with an education and health care plan; 26 siblings; 10 pupils who live closer to the school than any other school; and 23 out of 38 other pupils using the distance tiebreaker.