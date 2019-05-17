-

Here's how the places were allocated at every oversubscribed Northampton Primary School

When there are more children applying for a school...

If your child has not been offered a place at your preferred school

1. Abington Vale - Stirling Campus

1 pupil in public care or with an education and health care plan; 26 siblings; 10 pupils who live closer to this school than any other and 23 out of 38 other pupils using the distance tiebreaker (closest 0.543 miles).

2. Barry Primary School

41 siblings; 12 pupils who live closer to the school than any other school and 37 out of 60 other pupils using the distance tiebreaker (closest 1.068 miles)

3. Bridgewater Primary School

17 siblings; 9 pupils who live closer to the school than any other school; and 34 out of 38 other pupils using the distance tiebreaker. (closest 0.726 miles)

4. Castle Academy

