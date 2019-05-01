Have your say on new plan outlining delivery of 13,500 new homes in Northampton

A new document on how thousands of homes will be delivered in Northampton over the next decade can now be commented on by members of the public.

Part 2 of the Local Plan for Northampton will determine how the town grows and develops up until 2029, including the delivery of 13,500 new homes.

It includes a focus on the regeneration of Northampton town centre and making policy provisions for Greyfriars, Castle Station, Four Waterside, St Peter’s Way, Ransome Road and the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus.

Councillor James Hill, cabinet member for planning at Northampton Borough Council, said: “This is a key document which will help guide delivery of new housing developments across Northampton.

“It is important that we consider as wide a range of views as possible before presenting the document to the Government.

“Anyone wishing to engage with the consultation should remember that they will need to present a robust argument backed up by national planning policy to ensure their views can be taken into account.”

The consultation officially opened today (May 1), and closes at 5pm on Friday June 14, and can be found here: https://www.northampton.gov.uk/lp2proposedsubmission

As well as identifying where new development will go, the Local Plan Part 2 would also set out policies to protect open space, green infrastructure, heritage and environmental assets.

Following the consultation feedback from residents, Part of the Local Plan will then be submitted to the Secretary of State for consideration by an independent Planning Inspector.