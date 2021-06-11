Go-ahead given for council to buy former university campus in Northampton to build 170 new homes

The purchase of a University of Northampton campus site to allow the development of up to 170 affordable homes has been given the go-ahead.

West Northamptonshire Council's Cabinet approved the purchase of the Avenue Campus in St George's Avenue in Northampton at its meeting on Tuesday (June 8).

It followed the former Northampton Borough Council Cabinet’s decision in December to give the go-ahead for the council to purchase and redevelop the site which has hybrid planning consent for the development of up to 170 new homes.

The campus will be turned into housing.

There is currently a high demand for affordable housing in West Northamptonshire.

The redevelopment will include the part demolition, conversion and extension of the Maidwell Building and the demolition and conversion of other university buildings in order to provide the new homes.

A report to the cabinet stated that as the university has now relocated most of its functions to its new Waterside Campus, the Avenue Campus is surplus to its requirements.

Following a marketing campaign, the university agreed to sell the Avenue Campus including the Grade II listed Newton Building to Northampton Borough Council. This building is now no longer required.

Cabinet members were updated on the progress made in relation to the site including the funding bid submitted to Homes England, the planning approval and the normal associated checks.

Councillor Adam Brown, portfolio holder for housing, culture and leisure, said: “There is an extremely high demand for affordable housing in West Northamptonshire and building up to 170 extra affordable homes will help us meet some of that demand.

"The new homes will be allocated in line with a local lettings policy that will strike a balance between existing council tenants, homeless households and other applicants on the housing register.