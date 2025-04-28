Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner has become embroiled in a fresh row with neighbours - over plans for a horse walker at her stables in Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pop star and her husband - Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner - want to install the walker to exercise eight horses on land near their countryside home at Marston St Lawrence.

The celebrity pair own a horse racing company called OMBI and have built new stables for 14 horses at the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have employed a full-time trainer and their horses are all named after Geri's solo career hits, reports our sister paper The Banbury Guardian.

An aerial view of Glebe House and its equestrian yard

But plans for the walker on land adjacent to their main home have been met with anger by neighbours - with several objections registered with West Northamptonshire Council.

Drawings show the walker would be built with a steel frame and cladded with black composite panels.

Among the complaints raised were over its location and size, the increase to the curtilage of the property, light pollution, inadequate screening and no plans for relocation of items currently stored there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal, which has not yet been ruled on by planners, is the latest fallout between neighbours.

The stable yard where Geri Halliwell-Horner and her husband want to build a horse walker

Last year they were granted planning permission to build a second pool despite fears that it would be a “blot on the landscape”.

Commenting on the latest plans, one neighbour said: "Whilst we do not object to the principle of a horse walker to support the private equestrian use of the adjacent equestrian barn and other equestrian activities, we object to the plans as currently presented.

"The proposed structure would be extremely visible our property, other village properties and from a public highway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, the proposed structure sits on the top of a ridge rising up from a stream and thus would be extremely prominent on the skyline obscuring mature trees from view.

The Grade II listed former vicarage, home to Geri and Christian Horner in the Oxfordshire village of Marston St Lawrence

"Drawings show the proposed structure being built on an area of "existing hard-standing", which is a substantially concreted area currently used for storage. This storage area did not however exist until after the Equestrian Barn was built.

"There was no reference to creating this hard-standing area in (previous plans) yet it is our understanding that equestrian facilities require planning permission to create a hard-standing area. We are not aware that this has been applied for or obtained.

"Furthermore, as the proposed location of the Horse Walker extends into the remaining grassed area, this would require the entirety of the "enclosed yard" to be made hard-standing; this is not referenced in the application."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "This is a large structure which at 22 metre in diameter is equivalent to two double-decker buses parked end-to-end, and its apex (seven metre) would be over 50 percent higher than a double-decker bus.

"If the application excluded the roof - and most horse walkers are not roofed - the structure would be significantly less visible and create far less impact for the neighbouring properties."

Neighbours described screening of a newly planted hawthorn hedge as "totally inadequate”.

They added: "Elsewhere during recent works on the Glebe House property, where the owners have put up screening hedges for their benefit/privacy, they have used a combination of dense evergreen bushes and tall pleached trees that immediately provide more than three metres of screening height.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be consistent with the rest of the property, should a proposal be approved, we request that this type of screening is applied."

In a statement on behalf of Geri and Christian Horner, a planning agent wrote: "The work consists of installing an eight-horse horse walker which will be constructed from a steel frame with black composite panels forming the roof and low wall cladding.

"Polygonal in shape it will measure approximately 22 metre in diameter, three metre to the eaves and seven metre to the central peak. This form means this lightweight structure will be largely screened from all angles once the existing new hedging matures.”

The applicant also referenced DEFRA's code of practice for the welfare of horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning agent said: "It states animals must be given freedom to exercise off the tether for a reasonable period at least once a day.

"The installation of the horse walker will ensure this is possible and they are exercised properly, regardless of weather conditions and other limiting factors.

"The proposed horse walker will provide the horses with a space to be suitably exercised off the tether. The form, lightweight structure, materials and position of the walker means it will be a very discreet addition to the landscape and is closely associated with the existing stud barn.

"Once the new hedgerow the matures it will be largely screened from all public and private views onto the farm."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No objection was raised by a heritage services team who said the proposed development site was approximately 100 metres away from a group of Grade II listed buildings.

It said: "Due to its positioning, the horse walker would not be visible from within the conservation area when looking west from the main road through the village.

"The proposed horse walker would be visible in views towards the conservation area from the west, looking eastwards.

"However, this would be against the backdrop of the existing stud barn, several single-storey modern buildings and the roofs of two of the listed buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The backdrop of established buildings incorporates those of both historic and modern date, and residential and agricultural appearance due to scale, form and materials.

"It is considered, therefore, that the proposed horse walker would have a neutral impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area and the setting of the listed buildings. Consequently, there are no heritage concerns."

The applications comes three years after Geri and Christian were also granted permission for a first floor extension, a replacement barn and a new greenhouse.

A decision will be made on the new application at a later date.