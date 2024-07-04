General Election 2024: Live updates as West Northamptonshire voters take to the polls
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Chron’s news team will be reporting live from the West Northamptonshire count, which is being held at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park Industrial Estate, once polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4).
Reporters will bring you all the updates as they happen, plus results as soon as they are announced and reaction – and maybe even what snacks are keeping them going into the early hours.
The count in Moulton will cover all four of the seats in the West Northamptonshire area, including Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.
Follow along below for all the live action from the General Election 2024 in West Northamptonshire.
General Election 2024: Live updates from across West Northamptonshire
Polling day arrives
Polls are now open.
Don’t forget to vote, if you haven’t already. And don’t forget to take ID with you.
A monumental election for multiple West Northamptonshire seats
Any General Election is a big deal for individual places, as it signifies a chance for change.
But this year’s is monumental for multiple seats in West Northamptonshire, as three long-standing Conservative MPs are not standing for re-election.
Dame Andrea Leadsom has held the South Northamptonshire seat for 14 years, Chris Heaton-Harris has spent the same amount of years as Daventry’s MP and Michael Ellis has also been the Northampton North MP for 14 years, but not one of them will be on this year’s polling cards.
So, three out of the four West Northamptonshire seats will definitely have a new MP come Friday (July 5).
Andrew Lewer is the only current MP who will stand for re-election. He will stand for the Conservatives in the Northampton South constituency.
Daventry constituency boundary changes
Boundary changes mean some villages between Wellingborough and Kettering, despite falling under North Northamptonshire Council, are actually part of the Daventry constituency.
This has led to many voters have raised concerns about being “forgotten”.
Daventry candidates spoke out about this.
Read more in the link on the Tweet below.
What South Northamptonshire candidates had to say
What Daventry candidates had to say
What Northampton South candidates had to say
What Northampton North candidates had to say
All 27 candidates standing across the four West Northamptonshire seats
Below you can see the names and faces of all 27 candidates battling to be the next MPs across the four West Northamptonshire seats.
https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/politics/general-election-2024-the-27-mp-candidates-looking-to-gain-your-vote-across-northampton-and-daventry-4660996
In the run up to election day, we asked all candidates four questions about important issues in their constituencies.
The countdown is on to polling stations opening...
Welcome to the Chronicle & Echo live blog, which will bring you all the updates and results as they happen, as well as reaction.
Our reporters will be in attendance at the West Northamptonshire count at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park on Thursday evening (July 4).
The count will cover the below seats:
Northampton North
Northampton South
Daventry
South Northamptonshire
Polling stations open from 7am on Thursday. Don’t forgot you need valid ID and you have until 10pm to vote.
The blog will be running throughout election day. Updates from the count will begin shortly after 10pm, although results are not expected until into the early hours of Friday (July 5).
In the meantime, we will recap coverage from the run-up to the election on this blog.
Follow along for more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.