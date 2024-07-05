Live

General Election 2024 in Northampton Live: Labour wins the General Election

By David Summers, Katie Wheatley, Catalina Constantin, Carly Roberts
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 05:05 BST
Follow along with Chronicle & Echo’s live coverage of the General Election 2024 as four seats are contested in our area.

The Chron’s news team will be reporting live from the West Northamptonshire count, which is being held at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park Industrial Estate, once polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4).

Reporters will bring you all the updates as they happen, plus results as soon as they are announced and reaction – and maybe even what snacks are keeping them going into the early hours.

The count in Moulton will cover all four of the seats in the West Northamptonshire area, including Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.

Follow along below for all the live action from the General Election 2024 in West Northamptonshire.

General Election 2024: Live updates from across West Northamptonshire

05:07 BST

We're not far away

The first results from Northampton are expected shortly...

05:04 BST

LABOUR WIN GENERAL ELECTION

Sir Keir Starmer addresses the nation after winning the General Election

BBC News
04:58 BST

A picture tells a thousand words...or does it?

National World

Tory Andrew Lewer and Labour’s Mike Reader - both competing for the Northampton South constituency - shake hands at the Northampton count

04:47 BST

Very little, if any, reaction from the Conservatives at the count in Northampton when it was announced the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak retained his Richmond & Northallerton seat...

04:41 BST

Meanwhile...

The sky over Northampton is turning a deep shade of red

National World
04:40 BST

Watch: Tory Andrew Lewer says he never takes elections for granted

04:25 BST

National World

The news that Penny Mordaunt had lost her seat in Portsmouth was met with shock and dismay by Tories at the Northampton count

04:15 BST

Good timing...

Andrew LewerAndrew Lewer
Andrew Lewer | National World

Andrew Lewer, Conservative candidate for Northampton South has just arrived - as loud groans are being heard while Penny Mordaunt loses her seat on the TV

04:10 BST

National World
National World
National World
04:01 BST

This seems to be an increasingly common approach. Can’t remember this happening as much in 2019...

