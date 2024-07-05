General Election 2024 in Northampton Live: Labour wins the General Election
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Chron’s news team will be reporting live from the West Northamptonshire count, which is being held at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park Industrial Estate, once polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4).
Reporters will bring you all the updates as they happen, plus results as soon as they are announced and reaction – and maybe even what snacks are keeping them going into the early hours.
The count in Moulton will cover all four of the seats in the West Northamptonshire area, including Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.
Follow along below for all the live action from the General Election 2024 in West Northamptonshire.
General Election 2024: Live updates from across West Northamptonshire
We're not far away
The first results from Northampton are expected shortly...
LABOUR WIN GENERAL ELECTION
Sir Keir Starmer addresses the nation after winning the General Election
A picture tells a thousand words...or does it?
Tory Andrew Lewer and Labour’s Mike Reader - both competing for the Northampton South constituency - shake hands at the Northampton count
Very little, if any, reaction from the Conservatives at the count in Northampton when it was announced the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak retained his Richmond & Northallerton seat...
Meanwhile...
The sky over Northampton is turning a deep shade of red
Watch: Tory Andrew Lewer says he never takes elections for granted
The news that Penny Mordaunt had lost her seat in Portsmouth was met with shock and dismay by Tories at the Northampton count
Good timing...
Andrew Lewer, Conservative candidate for Northampton South has just arrived - as loud groans are being heard while Penny Mordaunt loses her seat on the TV
This seems to be an increasingly common approach. Can’t remember this happening as much in 2019...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.