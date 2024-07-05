General Election 2024 in Northampton Live: Counting underway for Northampton seats
The Chron’s news team will be reporting live from the West Northamptonshire count, which is being held at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park Industrial Estate, once polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4).
Reporters will bring you all the updates as they happen, plus results as soon as they are announced and reaction – and maybe even what snacks are keeping them going into the early hours.
The count in Moulton will cover all four of the seats in the West Northamptonshire area, including Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.
Follow along below for all the live action from the General Election 2024 in West Northamptonshire.
General Election 2024: Live updates from across West Northamptonshire
The swing needed for Labour
Interesting stats produced by the Northants Telegraph. Ties in with the earlier comments from WNC leader Adam Brown who said the Northampton seats were “out of reach” for the Tories but the rural seats of Daventry and South Northamptonshire might be more achievable.
Here's what SWING Labour would need in each of our constituencies to win
Corby: 8 per cent
Kettering: 16.68 per cent
Daventry: 23.36 per cent
South Northamptonshire: 21.2 per cent
Northampton North: 3.85 per cent
Northampton South: 13.4 per cent
The revised turnout figures
The additional box of postal votes has now been counted and the turnout figures revised. Still massively down though on 2019, particularly in Northampton North.
And we're off
Counting is now underway. Still a few hours away from getting a result. But we’re on the way.
National news
Reform UK has taken the seat in Ashfield. Results are now picking up across the country. Well done all - we’ve made it through the danger zone for sleep.
Meanwhile...
In the other popularity contest, the Northants Telegraph live blog is the most read election blog across the whole of National World. Nice work!
No word yet
Meanwhile, the Lib Dems are keeping schtum
'I think people are fed up with the short-term quick win in politics'
Clare Slater, Bugbrooke Parish Councillor for the Green Party, said: “I'm buzzing. I always love coming to the counts - and I say that as if I have a lot of experience, this is my second count, and just every time you see an X next to your name, it gives you a little thrill.”
She describes how great it has been talking to constituents and finding so many people who “really can understand what greens are offering.”
She believes the Green Party is like a vision for a “fairer, greener society” and “getting rid of this stagnation” that we've seen at the moment.
She spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about canvassing on the doorstep - and how the new boundary changes don’t feel familiar to some residents.
“They’re delighted that we're making the effort, especially in some of the outlying villages,” Clare Slater said.
“You know, they're not represented. They're so far away from Daventry itself, and so they've really appreciated us making the effort to go and visit,” said Clare.
Boundary commissions in England are carried out every five years to ensure the populations across the country’s 650 constituencies remain consistent.
“It's inextricably linked with the cost of living crisis; if we insulate our homes and have renewable, cheaper energy, then it's going to bring our bills down and also safeguard the future for our children.
Tuning in
Some people at the count are staying awake by watching the national coverage on TV. At the minute, I’m not sure that will help.
EDIT: Turnout figures might change
Further to the post below, we’ve just been told the turnout figures could change. Apparently, there are a couple more boxes to take into account...
This is the political equivalent of VAR.
Turnout figures are in
The turnout figures are now in. It’s a massive drop in Northampton North. In 2019, the turnout figure was 67.3%. In Northampton South it was 65.7% in 2019.
