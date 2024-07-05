Live

General Election 2024 in Northampton Live: Counting underway for Northampton seats

By David Summers, Katie Wheatley, Catalina Constantin, Carly Roberts
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 02:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Follow along with Chronicle & Echo’s live coverage of the General Election 2024 as four seats are contested in our area.

The Chron’s news team will be reporting live from the West Northamptonshire count, which is being held at King’s Park Tennis Centre in Moulton Park Industrial Estate, once polling stations close at 10pm on Thursday (July 4).

Reporters will bring you all the updates as they happen, plus results as soon as they are announced and reaction – and maybe even what snacks are keeping them going into the early hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The count in Moulton will cover all four of the seats in the West Northamptonshire area, including Northampton North, Northampton South, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.

Follow along below for all the live action from the General Election 2024 in West Northamptonshire.

General Election 2024: Live updates from across West Northamptonshire

02:40 BST

The swing needed for Labour

Interesting stats produced by the Northants Telegraph. Ties in with the earlier comments from WNC leader Adam Brown who said the Northampton seats were “out of reach” for the Tories but the rural seats of Daventry and South Northamptonshire might be more achievable.

Here's what SWING Labour would need in each of our constituencies to win

Corby: 8 per cent

Kettering: 16.68 per cent

Daventry: 23.36 per cent

South Northamptonshire: 21.2 per cent

Northampton North: 3.85 per cent

Northampton South: 13.4 per cent

02:35 BST

The revised turnout figures

The additional box of postal votes has now been counted and the turnout figures revised. Still massively down though on 2019, particularly in Northampton North.

02:27 BST

And we're off

Counting is now underway. Still a few hours away from getting a result. But we’re on the way.

02:22 BST

National news

Reform UK has taken the seat in Ashfield. Results are now picking up across the country. Well done all - we’ve made it through the danger zone for sleep.

01:55 BST

Meanwhile...

In the other popularity contest, the Northants Telegraph live blog is the most read election blog across the whole of National World. Nice work!

01:53 BST

No word yet

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems are keeping schtum

01:48 BST

'I think people are fed up with the short-term quick win in politics'

Clare Slater, Bugbrooke Parish Councillor for the Green PartyClare Slater, Bugbrooke Parish Councillor for the Green Party
Clare Slater, Bugbrooke Parish Councillor for the Green Party | National World

Clare Slater, Bugbrooke Parish Councillor for the Green Party, said: “I'm buzzing. I always love coming to the counts - and I say that as if I have a lot of experience, this is my second count, and just every time you see an X next to your name, it gives you a little thrill.”

She describes how great it has been talking to constituents and finding so many people who “really can understand what greens are offering.”

She believes the Green Party is like a vision for a “fairer, greener society” and “getting rid of this stagnation” that we've seen at the moment.

She spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about canvassing on the doorstep - and how the new boundary changes don’t feel familiar to some residents.

“They’re delighted that we're making the effort, especially in some of the outlying villages,” Clare Slater said.

“With the boundary changes, I know a lot of villagers on the edges have felt like they're lost. 

“You know, they're not represented. They're so far away from Daventry itself, and so they've really appreciated us making the effort to go and visit,” said Clare.

Boundary commissions in England are carried out every five years to ensure the populations across the country’s 650 constituencies remain consistent.

She hopes society, no matter who is in charge, addresses the climate crisis.

“It's inextricably linked with the cost of living crisis; if we insulate our homes and have renewable, cheaper energy, then it's going to bring our bills down and also safeguard the future for our children.

“I think people are fed up with the short-term quick win in politics, and they want to see that long-term vision that you know we are offering because we're not in it for the power; we're in it for the people,” said Clare.

01:42 BST

Tuning in

Some people at the count are staying awake by watching the national coverage on TV. At the minute, I’m not sure that will help.

National World
01:38 BSTUpdated 01:39 BST

EDIT: Turnout figures might change

Further to the post below, we’ve just been told the turnout figures could change. Apparently, there are a couple more boxes to take into account...

This is the political equivalent of VAR.

01:32 BSTUpdated 01:35 BST

Turnout figures are in

The turnout figures are now in. It’s a massive drop in Northampton North. In 2019, the turnout figure was 67.3%. In Northampton South it was 65.7% in 2019.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonWest NorthamptonshireSouth Northamptonshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.