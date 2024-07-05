Clare Slater, Bugbrooke Parish Councillor for the Green Party | National World

Clare Slater, Bugbrooke Parish Councillor for the Green Party, said: “I'm buzzing. I always love coming to the counts - and I say that as if I have a lot of experience, this is my second count, and just every time you see an X next to your name, it gives you a little thrill.”

She describes how great it has been talking to constituents and finding so many people who “really can understand what greens are offering.”

She believes the Green Party is like a vision for a “fairer, greener society” and “getting rid of this stagnation” that we've seen at the moment.

She spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about canvassing on the doorstep - and how the new boundary changes don’t feel familiar to some residents.

“They’re delighted that we're making the effort, especially in some of the outlying villages,” Clare Slater said.

“With the boundary changes, I know a lot of villagers on the edges have felt like they're lost.

“You know, they're not represented. They're so far away from Daventry itself, and so they've really appreciated us making the effort to go and visit,” said Clare.

Boundary commissions in England are carried out every five years to ensure the populations across the country’s 650 constituencies remain consistent.

She hopes society, no matter who is in charge, addresses the climate crisis.

“It's inextricably linked with the cost of living crisis; if we insulate our homes and have renewable, cheaper energy, then it's going to bring our bills down and also safeguard the future for our children.