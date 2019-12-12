General Election 2019: Voters head to the ballot box in Northampton

Voters in Northampton are heading to the ballot box today to determine who will represent them in parliament.

Polling stations opened at 7am for the general election and will close at 10pm, with the count for both the Northampton North and South constituencies beginning shortly after the exit polls will predict which party gains the most seats.

The results for Northampton are not expected to be revealed until the early morning. In the 2017 election they were announced just before 5am.

Both of the seats up for grabs in Northampton were won by the Conservatives at the last election. This time around, four candidates are standing in both the North and South.

UKIP are no longer standing any candidates, and the Brexit Party has stood down after a pact was reached between Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage for the party not to contest any seats that elected Conservatives in the last vote.

The confirmed list of candidates is therefore as follows:

Northampton North

Michael Ellis (Conservative)

Sally Keeble (Labour)

Katherine Pate (Green Party)

Martin Sawyer (Liberal Democrats)

SUMMARY: The tightest seat of the two is Northampton North, where Michael Ellis narrowly saw off Sally Keeble with a majority of just 807 votes two years ago. With UKIP not standing, there are also 1,404 votes from that party up for grabs. The Lib Dems and Green Party both have new candidates for this seat.

Northampton South

Gareth Eales (Labour)

Jill Hope (Liberal Democrats)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative)

Scott Mabbutt (Green Party)

SUMMARY: The majority is not much bigger in Northampton South, where Andrew Lewer won at his first attempt in the seat having replaced David Mackintosh. The majority there stands at 1,159 but he faces a new contender with Northampton borough councillor Gareth Eales replacing Kevin McKeever. Both Jill Hope (Lib Dems) and Scott Mabbutt (Green Party) will be hoping to build on their performance from 2017.