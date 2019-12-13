General Election 2019: Northampton North hopefuls Michael Ellis and Sally Keeble react to exit polls

Conservative and Labour candidates Michael Ellis and Sally Keeble have both arrived at Lings Forum as the Northampton North counts draws nearer to conclusion.

An exit poll at 10pm predicted a large Conservative majority and a disappointing night for Labour, but locally the seat is still up for grabs with a majority of just 807 for Mr Ellis.

Sally Keeble

And despite being happy with the exit poll results, he was in no mood to predict whether the national trends could see him secure a fourth win over Ms Keeble since 2010.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "It's encouraging and I'm looking forward to the full results. I have spent the last five weeks door knocking and it's clear Northampton North has been focused on getting Brexit done, almost to the exclusion of talking about anything else.

"I'm never complacent about the result here. It's always been a bellwether seat. I take nothing for granted as my majority was only 807, so that's a two per cent margin."

Labour candidate Sally Keeble, who has previously won the seat three times in 1997, 2001 and 2005, arrived shortly before Mr Ellis in the early hours of the count.

She said: "Obviously the exit poll is disappointing. But we have to see how they convert into results in different seats."