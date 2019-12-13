General Election 2019: here are the winning candidates for Northampton and Daventry

Find out who emerged victorious in your constituency following the 2019 General Election.
The United Kingdom is waking up to a Conservative majority government.
Results up and down the country are still being counted though Boris Johnson is set to re-enter 10 Downing Street as the nation’s Prime Minister with a substantial majority in tow.
The latest candidates to represent Northampton’s constituencies have also been revealed.
Here’s a full list of confirmed results for
Local results
Northampton North
Winning Candidate: Michael Ellis
Turnout: 59,265
Michael Ellis (Conservative): 21,031
Sally Keeble (Labour): 15,524
Katherine Pate (Green Party): 953
Martin Sawyer (Liberal Democrats): 2,031
Northampton South
Winning Candidate: Andrew Lewer
Turnout: 62,172
Gareth Eales (Labour): 16,217
Jill Hope (Liberal Democrats): 2,482
Andrew Lewer (Conservative): 20.914
Scott Mabbutt (Green Party): 1,222
Daventry
Winning Candidate:Chris Heaton-Harris
Turnout: 77,521
Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative): 37,055
Paul Joyce (Labour): 10,975
Andrew Simpson (Liberal Democrats): 7,032
Clare Slater (Green Party): 2,341