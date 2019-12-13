General Election 2019: here are the winning candidates for Northampton and Daventry

Find out who emerged victorious in your constituency following the 2019 General Election.

The United Kingdom is waking up to a Conservative majority government.

The result of the 2019 General Election are slowly emerging (Getty Images)

Results up and down the country are still being counted though Boris Johnson is set to re-enter 10 Downing Street as the nation’s Prime Minister with a substantial majority in tow.

The latest candidates to represent Northampton’s constituencies have also been revealed.

Here’s a full list of confirmed results for

Local results

Northampton North

Winning Candidate: Michael Ellis

Turnout: 59,265

Michael Ellis (Conservative): 21,031

Sally Keeble (Labour): 15,524

Katherine Pate (Green Party): 953

Martin Sawyer (Liberal Democrats): 2,031

Northampton South

Winning Candidate: Andrew Lewer

Turnout: 62,172

Gareth Eales (Labour): 16,217

Jill Hope (Liberal Democrats): 2,482

Andrew Lewer (Conservative): 20.914

Scott Mabbutt (Green Party): 1,222

Daventry

Winning Candidate:Chris Heaton-Harris

Turnout: 77,521

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative): 37,055

Paul Joyce (Labour): 10,975

Andrew Simpson (Liberal Democrats): 7,032

Clare Slater (Green Party): 2,341