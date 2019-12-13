General Election 2019: Conservatives make it a clean sweep across Northampton as Labour's hopes are crushed

Any hopes that Labour had that they would take at least one of the seats in Northampton were dashed as soon as the exit poll was announced.

With the Conservatives set to win their biggest majority since the Margaret Thatcher era, candidates Sally Keeble in Northampton North and Gareth Eales in Northampton South were given the news they had lost out at election count in Lings Forum

Picture: Kirsty Edmonds

For Tories Michael Ellis and Andrew Lewer it was a moment to thank the public for their continued support and to reflect on the campaign success.

Elsewhere in the county, the Conservatives held their seats in Corby with Tom Pursglove, Wellingborough with Peter Bone and in Kettering with Philip Hollobone.

At 5.15am, only South Northamptonshire was left to declare but it was fully expected that Andrea Leadsom would be returned as MP.

Catch up on all the coverage through the night from the Chronicle & Echo:



General Election 2019: LIVE from Northampton



Tory Michael Ellis pledges to serve Northampton North 'to best of my ability' as Labour's Sally Keeble urges him to support the homeless

Conservative candidate thanks people of Northampton South 'for placing trust and confidence in me'

Labour's Gareth Eales says he is 'sorry' for what election result means for 'people of Northampton South'

Gallery of pictures from the Northampton counts

Turnout slightly down for Northampton North and South

Green Party candidate in Northampton South calls for electoral reform

Northampton Lib Dem candidates say exit poll results are a 'disaster'

Northampton Conservatives thrilled with exit poll results as they say Brexit message was 'hammered home'

Labour confident they'll take both Northampton seats despite crushing exit poll forecasts

Chris Heaton-Harris returns as Daventry MP