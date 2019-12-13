General Election 2019: Conservative Peter Bone VICTORIOUS again in Wellingborough

Conservative Brexiter Peter Bone has gained a fifth election win in the Wellingborough and Rushden parliamentary election.

The ardent leaver won 32,277 votes, increasing his majority to 18,540 and demolishing the opposition with second placed Labour pulling in just 13,737 votes. Turnout in the constituency was 64.5 percent - down on the 2017 election.

His team looked confident before the result was called by returning officer Liz Elliott and he will be returning to Westminster now with renewed vigour to help his party - Get Brexit Done.

His win was in little doubt - especially after exit polls have predicted a confident Conservative victory.

He said the win was a ‘ringing endorsement of Boris Johnson’ and said the electors ‘had wanted Brexit honoured’ which was now going to be done.

Liberal Democrat Suzanna Austin won 4078 votes in her first try for the seat and Green Marion Turner Hawes was the candidate with the least votes for 1821.

Peter Bone’s victory follows a big win as well for his fellow Brexiter Philip Hollobone in Kettering.

The Corby announcement is expected in the next couple of hours.