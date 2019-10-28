Formula One team’s new racing HQ at Silverstone set for planning permission

A new HQ for a Formula One team based at Silverstone is set to be granted planning permission this week by councillors.

The Racing Point Formula One team, formerly known as Force India before being renamed in 2018, wants to construct a new building next to its existing facility between Buckingham Road and Dadford Road, which is just to the west of the racing circuit.

An aerial image of the current Racing Point building and site to the west of Silverstone. Picture from Design and Access Statement

It would include all aspects of Formula One car development, construction and preparation. The 15,000 square metre building would be spread over two floors and feature a ‘central glazed street’ at the heart of the building.

Planning papers say: “The street is envisaged as a highly functional space that can accommodate the movement of parts and engines, finished cars that can be used for Pit Lane practice, as well as informal meetings.”

The majority of the site is currently undeveloped grassland with the exception of the existing team building and car park, which are located in the southern boundary of the site.

Papers which will be read by councillors on South Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee state: “Racing Point’s existing building is not fit for purpose, there is a significant lack of storage which affects the operation of the organisation, minimal space for R&D, no room to expand or usefully reconfigure the existing floor space and essentially the building is not appropriate for a F1 racing team.”

A masterplan of the site, with both the new and existing buildings in. Picture from Design and Access Statement

As well as the new HQ building, a total of 603 car parking spaces are to be provided for employees and visitors, including 16 spaces for VIP guests. A helipad will be provided to the west of the site.

Members of SNC’s planning committee will decide whether to follow the advice of officers, which is to approve the scheme, when it meets on Thursday afternoon (October 31) at The Forum in Towcester.

The Racing Point team currently sit seventh out of the 10 constructors for the 2019 Formula One season, with its drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll placed ninth and 15th in the drivers’ table respectively.