Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to discuss extradition of Harry Dunn 'killer' Anne Sacoolas with Mike Pompeo

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will discuss the extradition of the woman accused of killing Harry Dunn with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later this week, according to the family's spokesman.

The British politician is yet to decide whether or not to send his the US Government the application to force Anne Sacoolas to return to the UK after she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Paula Williams was one of the protesters at the Justice for Harry demonstration outside RAF Croughton

Family spokesman Radd Seiger expects a decision from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) this month and hopes the talks will be fruitful.

"I know Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is scheduled to meet with Mike Pompeo on Friday (January 10) and Anne Sacoolas is on the agenda," he said.

READ MORE: 'We will shut you down': Warning to US from Harry Dunn family after protest outside Northamptonshire airbase where Anne Sacoolas was living

Harry, 19, died in hospital after the crash with a car while riding his motorcycle on the B4031 between RAF Croughton and the village of Croughton on August 27.

Mrs Sacoolas refuses to come back to Britain on her own accord after claiming diplomatic immunity through her husband and flying to the US, despite initially co-operating with police.

The UK Government is working on extraditing her but the American administration has expressed its dismay at the decision to charge her and previously told Harry's family she would never return.

Mr Raab is due to meet his American counterpart for talks in Washington on a range of issues, including Mrs Sacoolas, organised before Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed by the US, Mr Seiger added.

The spokesman and family friend is also heading Stateside for his own talks with American delegates on Thursday in the hope of some change in attitude towards the diplomat's wife's return to the UK.

After around 100 supporters of Harry's family's campaign joined a protest outside RAF Croughton on Saturday, he warned the 'shutting down' of US airbases in Britain will continue if nothing changes.

"If it goes well, then we don't need to keep protesting, but if we get the cold shoulder, then we will keep blocking the roads and demonstrating, he will chain ourselves to the gates if we have to," he said.

An FCO spokesman said no details about the meeting have been released yet.

