Every planning application in Northampton submitted over the last two weeks...is someone building something in your street?
From extensions to tree felling, all the applications being considered by West Northamptonshire Council
The following planning applications were submitted to West Northamptonshire Council between December 19 and January 1:
Planning Application WNN/2021/1197 - Valid From 24/12/2021
70 Byron Street, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7JD
Change of Use from Dwellinghouse (Use Class C3) to House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4) for 5 occupants
Planning Application WNN/2021/1198 - Valid From 24/12/2021
2 Gorse Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8ED
Lawful Development Certificate for proposed erection of rear/side extension to square off rear of property, with partial conversion of existing garage
Planning Application WNN/2021/1199 - Valid From 24/12/2021
160 Bants Lane, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6AH
Two storey side/rear extension
Planning Application WNN/2021/1195 - Valid From 23/12/2021
85 Woodpecker Way, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 0UP
Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and loft conversion
Planning Application WNN/2021/1196 - Valid From 23/12/2021
73 Orchard House High Street, Weston Favell, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3JX
Various tree works (See appended survey for full details)
Planning Application WNN/2021/1180 - Valid From 23/12/2021
39 York Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5QJ
Lawful Development Certificate for existing ground floor rear outbuilding Studio Flat and second floor room in the roof Studio Flat
Planning Application WNN/2021/1136 - Valid From 23/12/2021
543 Harlestone Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6NX
Two storey side extensions on both sides and single storey rear extension
Planning Application WNN/2021/1194 - Valid From 22/12/2021
16 Limehurst Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6TH
Conversion of garage to annexe and porch with cloakroom extension to side of dwelling
Planning Application WNN/2021/1185 - Valid From 22/12/2021
216 The Headlands, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2NX
Ground floor rear extension and loft conversion
Planning Application WNN/2021/1182 - Valid From 22/12/2021
Wayside The Green, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 6QD
Replace heating system, removing gas combi boiler and replacing it with an air source heat pump (ASHP)
Planning Application WNN/2021/1183 - Valid From 22/12/2021
Wayside The Green, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 6QD
Listed Building Consent Application for replacing heating system, removing gas combi boiler and replacing it with an air source heat pump (ASHP)
Planning Application WNN/2021/1191 - Valid From 21/12/2021
32 Beech Grove, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 6JY
Erection of 1.5 storey side extension, ground floor rear extension and loft conversion, to include additional bedroom
Planning Application WNN/2021/1186 - Valid From 20/12/2021
22 Cranford Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7QX
Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single storey rear extension to create new conservatory
Planning Application WNN/2021/1187 - Valid From 20/12/2021
23 Saffron Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 0SG
Two storey side extension
Planning Application WNN/2021/1188 - Valid From 20/12/2021
27 Aynho Walk, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8JX
Single storey rear extension
Planning Application WNN/2021/1190 - Valid From 20/12/2021
77 Abington Vale Primary School Stirling Campus The Avenue, Cliftonville, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5BT
T1 Cedar of Lebanon - Fell to ground level T2 Horse Chestnut - Fell to ground level T3, T5, T6, T9, T10 & T12 Corsican Pine - Fell to ground level T4 Holm Oak - Remove minor deadwood/pegs and crown lift to height of 2.0m T7 Common Beech - Fell to ground level T8 Sweet Chestnut - Remove major deadwood and reduce in height by 5.0m, laterally by approx 5.0m to balance, ensuring fence and house clear by at least 1.0m (All pruning back to suitable growing points) T11 Birch - Fell to ground level T14 Norway Maple - Remove deadwood and crown lift to height of 3.0m T15 Golden Macrocarpa - Crown lift to height of 3.0m over car park T16 Common Yew - Crown lift to height of 3.0m over car park
Planning Application WNN/2021/1163 - Valid From 20/12/2021
7 Gloucester Avenue, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 8QE
Lawful Development Certificate for proposed conversion of existing garage/store space improving fabric and upgrading into a habitable space, including bricking up existing garage doors and installing a new door and window
Planning Application WNN/2022/0006 - Valid From 30/12/2021
4 Tonmead Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 8HU
Change of Use from Dwellinghouse (Use Class C3) to House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4) for up to 5 occupants
Planning Application WNN/2022/0002 - Valid From 29/12/2021
1 Stratford Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 6JT
Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission N/2020/0577 (Demolition of existing two storey dwelling and erection of 2no new dwellings with garages) to amend layout and appearance of both dwelllings, including increase in floor areas at ground and first floor levels
Planning Application WNN/2022/0003 - Valid From 29/12/2021
1 Westfield Road, St James, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 5BY
Single storey rear and side extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0004 - Valid From 29/12/2021
5 Calstock Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3BA
Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single storey rear extension
Planning Application WNN/2022/0005 - Valid From 29/12/2021
133 Lindsay Avenue, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2JS
Erection of single storey rear extension.
The public are able to comment on any of the applications on the West Northamptonshire Council website prior to the council making a decision.