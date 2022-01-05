The following planning applications were submitted to West Northamptonshire Council between December 19 and January 1:

Planning Application WNN/2021/1197 - Valid From 24/12/2021

70 Byron Street, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7JD

Planning applications that have been submitted in the last couple of weeks. (File picture).

Change of Use from Dwellinghouse (Use Class C3) to House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4) for 5 occupants

Planning Application WNN/2021/1198 - Valid From 24/12/2021

2 Gorse Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8ED

Lawful Development Certificate for proposed erection of rear/side extension to square off rear of property, with partial conversion of existing garage

Planning Application WNN/2021/1199 - Valid From 24/12/2021

160 Bants Lane, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6AH

Two storey side/rear extension

Planning Application WNN/2021/1195 - Valid From 23/12/2021

85 Woodpecker Way, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 0UP

Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and loft conversion

Planning Application WNN/2021/1196 - Valid From 23/12/2021

73 Orchard House High Street, Weston Favell, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3JX

Various tree works (See appended survey for full details)

Planning Application WNN/2021/1180 - Valid From 23/12/2021

39 York Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5QJ

Lawful Development Certificate for existing ground floor rear outbuilding Studio Flat and second floor room in the roof Studio Flat

Planning Application WNN/2021/1136 - Valid From 23/12/2021

543 Harlestone Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6NX

Two storey side extensions on both sides and single storey rear extension

Planning Application WNN/2021/1194 - Valid From 22/12/2021

16 Limehurst Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6TH

Conversion of garage to annexe and porch with cloakroom extension to side of dwelling

Planning Application WNN/2021/1185 - Valid From 22/12/2021

216 The Headlands, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2NX

Ground floor rear extension and loft conversion

Planning Application WNN/2021/1182 - Valid From 22/12/2021

Wayside The Green, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 6QD

Replace heating system, removing gas combi boiler and replacing it with an air source heat pump (ASHP)

Planning Application WNN/2021/1183 - Valid From 22/12/2021

Wayside The Green, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 6QD

Listed Building Consent Application for replacing heating system, removing gas combi boiler and replacing it with an air source heat pump (ASHP)

Planning Application WNN/2021/1191 - Valid From 21/12/2021

32 Beech Grove, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 6JY

Erection of 1.5 storey side extension, ground floor rear extension and loft conversion, to include additional bedroom

Planning Application WNN/2021/1186 - Valid From 20/12/2021

22 Cranford Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 7QX

Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single storey rear extension to create new conservatory

Planning Application WNN/2021/1187 - Valid From 20/12/2021

23 Saffron Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 0SG

Two storey side extension

Planning Application WNN/2021/1188 - Valid From 20/12/2021

27 Aynho Walk, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN2 8JX

Single storey rear extension

Planning Application WNN/2021/1190 - Valid From 20/12/2021

77 Abington Vale Primary School Stirling Campus The Avenue, Cliftonville, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5BT

T1 Cedar of Lebanon - Fell to ground level T2 Horse Chestnut - Fell to ground level T3, T5, T6, T9, T10 & T12 Corsican Pine - Fell to ground level T4 Holm Oak - Remove minor deadwood/pegs and crown lift to height of 2.0m T7 Common Beech - Fell to ground level T8 Sweet Chestnut - Remove major deadwood and reduce in height by 5.0m, laterally by approx 5.0m to balance, ensuring fence and house clear by at least 1.0m (All pruning back to suitable growing points) T11 Birch - Fell to ground level T14 Norway Maple - Remove deadwood and crown lift to height of 3.0m T15 Golden Macrocarpa - Crown lift to height of 3.0m over car park T16 Common Yew - Crown lift to height of 3.0m over car park

Planning Application WNN/2021/1163 - Valid From 20/12/2021

7 Gloucester Avenue, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 8QE

Lawful Development Certificate for proposed conversion of existing garage/store space improving fabric and upgrading into a habitable space, including bricking up existing garage doors and installing a new door and window

Planning Application WNN/2022/0006 - Valid From 30/12/2021

4 Tonmead Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 8HU

Change of Use from Dwellinghouse (Use Class C3) to House in Multiple Occupation (Use Class C4) for up to 5 occupants

Planning Application WNN/2022/0002 - Valid From 29/12/2021

1 Stratford Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN4 6JT

Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission N/2020/0577 (Demolition of existing two storey dwelling and erection of 2no new dwellings with garages) to amend layout and appearance of both dwelllings, including increase in floor areas at ground and first floor levels

Planning Application WNN/2022/0003 - Valid From 29/12/2021

1 Westfield Road, St James, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 5BY

Single storey rear and side extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0004 - Valid From 29/12/2021

5 Calstock Close, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3BA

Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single storey rear extension

Planning Application WNN/2022/0005 - Valid From 29/12/2021

133 Lindsay Avenue, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 2JS

Erection of single storey rear extension.