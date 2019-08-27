‘Enough is enough’ as more retail plans are submitted for Morrisons car park in Northampton

Fed-up residents and their ward councillor are objecting to a third planned retail development on the Morrisons car park in Spinney Hill.

A planning application has been submitted to Northampton Borough Council by the supermarket giant to build a new ‘car store’ on some of the existing spaces in the car park.

The prefabricated building would offer somewhere for customers to come in and have their car valued, but the new ‘pod’ style building would come at the expense of four parking spaces being lost.

But it is yet another planned retail development that has annoyed neighbours, who had also objected in vain to the building of a new McDonald’s drive-thru last July, and a new Starbucks drive-thru as recently as March.

Conservative ward councillor for Parklands, Councillor Mike Hallam, had objected to the first two schemes, and has now ‘called in’ the third.

In his written objection, he says: “Enough is simply enough. This is the third development proposed for the car park in quick succession, the two previous ones had a high level of objections from local people with concerns largely around the already over-congested nature of this stretch of the Kettering Road. This simply is one development too many. It is not wanted, it is not needed and it is in the wrong location.”

One disgruntled resident also wrote in: “This is a residential area, and the last thing we want to see is a retail park forming in front of us.”

Other objectors have said that traffic already queues into the car park and in the surrounding area, and that the car store proposal would make this worse.

However, there have been no objections raised by the county council’s highways team, and the borough council’s planning department have recommended the application for approval.

A planning statement by the Planning and Design Group (PDG) on behalf of Morrisons states that the approval of the McDonald’s drive-thru has ‘established the principle of additional retail development’ on the site.

It adds: “The building will be occupied by a car store offering vehicle valuation, sale and collection services to Morrisons customers. It will operate only during the same opening hours as Morrisons.

“The offer of car valuation, sales and collection services on site would supplement the existing Morrisons retail offer. It will encourage visitors of the supermarket and ‘Car Store’ to use both facilities.”

Members of Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee are due to determine whether to grant the scheme planning permission at a meeting at The Guildhall next Tuesday (September 3) at 5pm.