The Brexit Party polled the highest across the East Midlands in last week's Euro elections, but which party was most - and least - popular with Northamptonians?

In 2016, Northampton voted strongly for exiting the European Union so it was unsurprising that the town came out in favour of the Brexit Party. The Liberal Democrats came second with less than half the votes of Nigel Farage's party. Of the recognised parties, UKIP polled the lowest with its lurch to the right not impressing Northampton which deserted it in droves. It fell 30.6 per cent compared with 2014. Full detailed results are below.

1. Northampton Biggest share: The Brexit Party

