Daventry District Council Leader and Deputy Leader announce resignation

Councillor Chris Millar has announced that he will resign from his role as Leader of Daventry District Council on October 31, along with Deputy Leader Councillor Liz Griffin.

Councillor Millar, who has been Leader of the Council since August 1999, said: “The time is right for a new team to take the area forward for the benefit of the district as a whole, as we will not be standing for election to the shadow West Northamptonshire Council next May.

“It is important that a new leadership team representing Daventry District is looking to stand for the shadow unitary council, to continue to give a strong representative voice before and after the new authority comes into being.”

Both Councillor Millar and Councillor Griffin will continue to be Daventry District ward councillors.

DDC’s Conservative Group is expected to elect a new Leader and Deputy Leader at the end of September, to enable a smooth transition prior to November 1.