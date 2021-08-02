Crime Commissioner hears Boris Johnson restate 'commitment to policing' amid Northamptonshire officers' pay freeze fury

Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold says it was "great to hear the Prime Minister restate his commitment to policing" at a meeting with Boris Johnson last week.

Mr Mold joined fellow commissioners from around the country at a Downing Street briefing on Thursday (July 29) focusing on the government’s new Beating Crime Plan which sets out its strategic approach to cutting serious violence and neighbourhood crime, including burglary and anti-social behaviour.

A panel discussion that included home secretary Priti Patel and policing minister Kit Malthouse, covered the wider criminal justice system, early intervention and work with young people, and police pay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Commissioner Stephen Mold (right) was met with PM Boris Johnson last week

Northamptonshire's 1,300 officers are furious after being told last month that all but the lowest paid would get a zero per cent pay rise.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley described the move as “wholly unacceptable” and an “insult” while both national and local police federations declared they no longer had confidence in the home secretary.

Mr Mold took the opportunity to explain the success of Northamptonshire Police’s approach to burglary.

The Force already visits all victims of domestic burglary and gives the crime a focus that has significantly reduced the number of incidents in the county.

Pre-pandemic, burglaries hit a 12-year low in Northamptonshire after launching a dedicated Operation Crooked team saw a 34-per-cent drop year-on-year.

He also talked about the focus on young people and early intervention in his Police and Crime Plan, in order to improve life chances and prevent crime from happening in the first place.

The Commissioner’s Adverse Childhood Experiences Team provides early intervention in domestic or family related incidents and has helped more than 800 families over the last two years, including 1,514 children and young people.

Mr Mold said: “I was pleased to hear the Government’s commitment to ensuring that every element of the criminal justice system needs to work together to ensure swift and speedy justice for victims and for people accused of crime.

"The Government’s Beating Crime Plan puts such a focus on PCCs working with partners to prevent reoffending and to stop crime from happening in the first place, and I welcome that.

“In Northamptonshire, we are already working hard to create safer communities and to focus on preventing young people from becoming involved in crime, with other projects including my Youth Team and the tri-service Emergency Services Cadets.