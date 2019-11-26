'Coward!': Foreign Secretary heckled after Harry Dunn's family refused entry to hustings

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was labelled as a 'coward' as Harry Dunn's family were not allowed into a hustings in his constituency last night (Monday, November 25).

The Northamptonshire family called for Surrey voters to unseat the senior politician in the upcoming general election over his role in the diplomatic immunity row following Harry's death.

They had hoped to confront him at the hustings in Esher and Walton but were refused entry, prompting chants from the crowd inside and out to let them in and signs displayed in the window.

A woman in the hustings crowd asked Mr Raab about the ordeal before he left, where Tim Dunn tried to confront him but he told Harry's father his behaviour was 'not on'.

A statement from the Dunn family said yesterday: "We are not political people. Whatever political thoughts we hold we generally keep to ourselves.

“But the enormity and shocking nature of what has happened to us have left us feeling compelled to come to Esher and Walton this evening in the midst of the current election campaign.

Harry Dunn

“We feel that his handling of our situation has been so outrageously dishonourable and disrespectful that we have a duty to respectfully bring these matters to the direct attention of that local community that have until now voted him into this position.”

Fire safety and overcrowding were cited for not letting the family into the hustings at East Molesey Methodist Church, causing chants of 'let them in' and calling Mr Raab a 'coward'.

Harry's family is furious with the Foreign Office since the 19-year-old's death in a crash outside Croughton in August, which led to the suspect fleeing to the US claiming diplomatic immunity.

Anne Sacoolas admits she drove on the wrong side of the road and caused the accident with Harry's motorcycle but the Crown Prosecution Service is yet to make a decision following the police investigation.

The Dunn-Charles' fear the Government is meddling in the process, adding to the anger caused by Mr Raab saying they would seek costs from any legal action brought by the bereaved family.

Harry's mother Charlotte and family spokesman Radd Seiger have been continuing their campaign with appearances on TV and radio calling for Ms Sacoolas to face justice and for answers from the Government.

The prospective MP's office and the Conservative Party have been contacted for comment.