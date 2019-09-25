Councils hold crunch meeting over Northampton on-street car parking rise

A controversial move to raise the cost of on-street parking on some of Northampton's key shopping streets has been debated by council chiefs in a key meeting.

Northamptonshire County Council had wanted to increase the tariff for the pay and display machines in St Giles Street, Mercers Row and Abington Street from £1.20 an hour to £2.

But traders told the Chron last month that the move would "kill" the town centre. Some 200 business owners and town centre shoppers are due to march on the council's offices in Angel Street on Friday to protest the rise.

However, officers from the county and borough councils met to negotiate the proposals at a crunch Guildhall meeting yesterday afternoon.

Councillor Jason Smithers, Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for highways and place, said afterwards: “Please be assured that we are listening.

"The Northampton town centre parking proposals aim to better manage the high demand for parking spaces in the most popular town centre parking locations and encourage the use of parking bays, which are currently underused.

“No decision has yet been made. We have extended the consultation period until Friday (September 27) to make sure we receive as widespread feedback as possible and then we will assess all the information we have received before we reach a final decision.

“This isn’t just a paper exercise – we have met with our partners including Northampton Borough Council, Northampton MPs and the Northampton BID to discuss the issue at length.

“The county council along with our partners will continue to work hard to support the viability and vitality of Northampton’s town centre."

MP for Northampton South Andrew Lewer had issued the county council a stinging critique of the car parking increases on Monday.

In response to the council's consultation, the politician wrote that "no research or measurements have been completed or presented to evidence the, claimed, increasing levels of congestion."

"The fact that income from this source is falling short of the target is evidence, not just that congestion hasn't significantly worsened within the last 12 months, but it has probably fallen.

"If there are fewer cars in paid-for spaces it is logically assumed that there are probably fewer cars on the road."

Mr Lewer went on to point towards the fact that footfall in Northampton town centre fell by 729,0000 in the second quarter of the year.

"Since my election in 2017, I made the revival of the town centre one of my top priorities and have been regularly lobbying for funds, policies and powers needed," he added."This proposal runs contrary to all our efforts thus far."