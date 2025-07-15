WNC puts Northampton's Guildhall extension UP FOR SALE – saying it could be converted into boutique hotel, events venue, flats or more

Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 17:30 BST
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has put the modern extension of Northampton’s historic Guildhall up for sale – and says it could be turned into a boutique hotel, events venue, flats or more.

The building, which is currently used as office accommodation, is being marketed by property agents Vail Williams on behalf of the council.

The listing describes the building on St Giles’ Street as a “highly architecturally sympathetic but modern addition” to the original Guildhall.

The three-storey extension wraps around a large central courtyard and currently includes open-plan office space, meeting rooms and breakout areas. It also comes with 52 underground parking spaces.

According to the advert, the size, location and design of the building mean it could suit a wide range of new uses – including a boutique hotel, events venue, restaurant, residential, or continued office use – subject to planning permission.

No price has been listed, but the property is being offered with vacant possession on a new 250-year lease via informal tender.

West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for further comment.

