Watch as £4.6 million pound regeneration works begin in two major Northampton town centre streets

Watch as multi-million pound regeneration works begin in two of Northampton town centre’s busiest streets – with the area set to be a building site for around a year.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) construction works to redevelop Abington and Fish Street kick-started on Monday (February 26).

Over the coming months workers contractors Kier will be installing new paving and seating, additional trees and planting to boost the landscaping in the area, according to the council.

Here's what Fish Street looks like after works started on site on Monday (February 26)

The council says the redevelopment will complement the wider regeneration of the town centre, including the £10m Market Square refurbishment, and provide ‘enhanced connectivity’ with the rest of the town.

The project is expected to be complete this winter, according to Conservative councillor Daniel Lister. The total value of this project is £4.6m.

Councillor Lister, in charge of town centre regeneration at WNC, said: “We are delighted that the main construction works on this significant project to one of the busiest shopping streets in our area have begun.

“Essential preparation and investigatory works have taken place since September last year, however, people will now be able to see the main works taking shape.

The works are set to be complete next winter

“Once complete this winter, the revitalised area and enhanced features will offer a fantastic space for people to use and enjoy. We look forward to this taking shape in the coming weeks and months.”

WNC says it is liaising directly with businesses in the area to keep them up to date on the progress of works. As part of this, there is reportedly a ‘dedicated single point of contact’ for businesses throughout the project.

Peter Ingram, contract director at Kier Transportation, added: “We are pleased to begin the main construction works that will transform this shopping district and deliver substantial economic and social benefit for the people of Northampton and the wider West Northamptonshire area.

“We will be working together with WNC on this vital project to ensure we leave a positive footprint in the area and bring new life to this town centre.”