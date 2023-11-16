VIDEO: £10m pound works to Northampton's Market Square reaches latest 'amazing' milestone – check out latest aerial pic
and live on Freeview channel 276
£10MILLION pound regeneration works at Northampton’s historic Market Square have reached an ‘amazing’ new milestone.
The first section of brand new paving outside the Grosvenor Centre, in Market Square, opened this week, providing a glimpse of what the site will look like once complete next summer.
A West Northants Council (WNC) spokeswoman said: “Regeneration work at Northampton's Market Square are starting to take shape, with the first section of new paving in front of the Grosvenor Centre opening this week.
“The new paving provides a glimpse of what the Market Square will look like once it is open next summer. This newly opened section also means that the walkway from the Grosvenor Centre down to the Drapery is now open.”
Reacting online to the milestone, Mark Kennedy said: “This looks amazing. Here's to a nicer looking Market Square.”
Pam Whitehouse said: “It looks great! What an improvement. Far safer than the uneven and broken slabs there before.”
Pam Williams added: “Please, everyone, help keep it clean.”
WNC has been contacted for a general update on the progress of the works.
The works started on site in February this year, which saw traders kicked off and moved down to the controversial Commercial Street car park.
A WNC spokesman previously said that the costs of the project, which was initially £8.4 million, has increased to around £10 million.
The council spokesman said: “The initial construction cost for the project at £8.4 million was outlined in early 2020. Three years on, construction costs are significantly higher due to inflation and lasting effects of the pandemic. The revised projected cost is £10 million, which is being funded through different funding streams including £8.4m from the Future High Street Fund, Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) which can only be spent on infrastructure projects, and £500,000 reallocation for other capital works.
“There are many live services and complex aspects of this large-scale programme but work is progressing well within the schedule.”
In September, archaeologists from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) uncovered some ‘curious’ and ‘exciting’ finds while surveying the site.