Public consultation opens for 900-home development next to busy Northampton housing estate

An online public consultation has opened for plans to build 900 homes on land next to a busy housing estate near Northampton.

Manor Oak Homes is set to submit an application to West Northamptonshire Council to ask for permission to build the first 330 homes of the 900 on land next to Grange Park.

According to the plans, of the first 330 homes, 50 percent will be affordable with the tenure split 75/25 between affordable rent and intermediate housing, according to the plans.

The homes could be built on land south of Grange Park, which is highlighted in red

Of the 330 homes, 33 homes will be one-bed, 82 will be two-bed, 116 will be three-bed, 82 will be four-bed, and 17 will be five-bed.

The plans will also comprise a local centre, primary school, along with open space and connections to local roads, footpaths and cycle networks.

Access to the proposed development will be from the west via Wootton Road and the south via Quinton Road.

Manor Oak Homes is currently looking for public feedback about the project via an online public consultation.

This is where the first 330 homes could be laid out

A spokesman said: "As part of developing our detailed proposals, we would now like feedback from local people about what this future environment should look like and how it will best fit in with your community and your surrounding areas.

"We would like to hear your views on areas such as: community facility and public open space; broad mix of homes; footpaths; road improvements; affordable homes."

The developer said the plans are 'to help contribute towards the ever-increasing housing needs of Northampton.'