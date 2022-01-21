Plans have been unveiled to convert a vacant shop in Northampton town centre into nine high quality flats and a retail unit.

Visastates Limited has submitted proposals to convert 65 Abington Street, which was formerly a bank, into retail space on the ground floor and then nine residential flats above.

Planning papers say: "The introduction of a flexible commercial unit, which could be used as a retail unit depending on demand, is considered to be appropriate as the site is a primary frontage within Northampton Town Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A render of what the flats and commercial unit could look like

"The existing building is currently vacant. The building is in a state of disrepair with holes in the built fabric resulting in a building that is not currently fit for purpose for use as a commercial unit. As such the existing building comprises an under-utilised building within Northampton town centre.

"Overall, the proposed development... is considered to be acceptable."

The proposed development comprises two studios; two one-bed two-person units; two two-bed three-person units; two two-bed four person units and one three-bed six person unit.

There will be no affordable flats built nor will there be any new car parking space for residents, according to plans.

65 Abington Street has been vacant for months and was formerly a bank

However, the applicant said the benefits of the project will:

- Improve the vitality of the street

- Provide a modern ground floor commercial unit located within the town centre

- Deliver nine high quality residential homes