Plans unveiled to convert former religious commune in Northampton into apartment hotel

Plans have been unveiled to convert a former religious commune in Northampton into a 12-bed apartment hotel.

Northampton-based Archways Real Estate has submitted plans to West Northamptonshire Council to convert 99 Colwyn Road, near The Racecourse, into an apartment hotel.

An apartment hotel is a type of hotel providing self-catering apartments as well as ordinary hotel facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

99 Colwyn Road could be converted into an apartment hotel

Planning papers say: "An apart hotel is able to offer a similar experience [as a hotel] allowing guests the convenience of self catering, whilst still offering the luxury and convenience of regular cleaning, included WiFi, remote concierge and booking service on well known platforms.

"The use of a guest house would enhance visitor accommodation in this area of Northampton, and will support the local surrounding economy as visitors are likely to utilise local facilities.

"The site has been chosen as an apart hotel due to the location and direct proximity to The Racecourse park as guests can enjoy open space.

"Facilities within the apart hotel include a cinema room, communal office space and kitchen. These facilities are in place to encourage social interaction with an emphasis on a great place to stay when away from home."

The building, and its two neighbouring properties, were previously used as a religious commune for 21 people.

The property was up for sale for around £300,000 in 2019.