Plans have been unveiled to build a 'wealth of facilities' on the outskirts of a village near Northampton including a restaurant, gym, pharmacy and more.

The proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council to build a commercial complex on land south of Brixworth near the village's cricket and tennis clubs just off Northampton Road.

The plans include individual office spaces for local business to 'grow and thrive'; amenities to 'relieve' traffic and parking pressure on Brixworth village; a cafe; a mix-use building; a restaurant and takeaway; a pharmacy; and a shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's what the complex could look like

Planning papers say: "The scheme will bring employment opportunities to the area while bringing a wealth of facilities to cater for those who are not within walking distance of the central village area.

"The addition of a services centre of this nature has a number of advantages for residents, including reduced traffic, new employment opportunities for young people who may be less able to travel to work, and the provision of much needed facilities to residents who are no longer within walking distance of the village centre.

"Upon completion, we believe this scheme would become invaluable to the residents it serves. The proposed development responds directly to demand within the village."

The new car park would have 113 parking spaces including disabled parking and 32 electric charging spaces.

The site would sit just off of Northampton Road on land south of Brixworth.

All buildings on the complex would be one-storey to reduce the visual impact in the area.