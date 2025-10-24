Plans submitted to convert long-abandoned Grade II-listed former leather factory in Northampton into 32 ‘high-quality’ flats

Plans have been submitted to convert a long-abandoned Grade II-listed former leather factory in Northampton into 32 ‘high-quality’ flats.

Proposals have been put to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to allow the former Pearce Leatherworks leather factory on Wellingborough Road to be converted into flats.

The applicant, Clayson Country Homes Ltd, said the proposal offers a “key opportunity to provide additional housing in the urban area of Northampton, in a sustainable residential location,” while also making “efficient use of a brownfield site” and ensuring the historic Art Deco-style building is “retained and kept in a good state of repair in the future.”

According to plans, the scheme would include 28 one-bedroom flats and 4 two-bedroom flats, each with open-plan living areas, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Some ground-floor units would have private outdoor space.

A total of 49 car parking spaces are proposed, including four spots for disabled drivers, along with secure cycle storage. A small number of flats would include office space to allow for live-work arrangements, according to plans. Access would remain via the existing Wellingborough Road entrance, with the historic gates retained.

The site has a long planning history. Previous applications sought to convert the building into flats, with permissions granted for 14 flats in 2017, 20 flats in 2019, and 26 flats in 2020, but none of these schemes were implemented.

Clayson Country Homes said: “Previous consent demonstrates beyond doubt that the use of the site for residential purposes is acceptable in principle and should be afforded significant weight in the determination of this current application.”

The company added: “Given a lack of use and investment over a number of years, the Listed Building is now deteriorating and has been subject to vandalism. However, the proposed development would ensure that this iconic building is retained and kept in a good state of repair in the future.”

The company also said the design is largely similar to the previously approved 26-flat scheme and asked that the council adopt a consistent approach when making a decision.

The factory was built in 1939 and used for leather production until 2001. Since then, it has mostly remained empty and has suffered from deterioration and vandalism.

A target decision date has been set for January 8.