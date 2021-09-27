Plans submitted to convert former shop into HMO in popular Northampton town centre street

Plans have been submitted to convert a former shop into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) in a popular Northampton town centre street.

The former Save The Children charity shop, which sits opposite The Wig and Pen in St Giles Street, could be turned into a four-bed HMO.

According to plans, both the old shop floor and the first floor, which was previously offices, would be converted.

The applicant Dash Mezini, of Mezini Properties Ltd, based in Kettering Road, is now waiting on approval from West Northamptonshire Council.

The Town Centre Conservation Area Advisory Committee has raised its concerns with the plans, especially highlighting potential bin issues.

The committee wrote: "Members were concerned that the applicant plans to store bins in an alleyway.

"If bins are stored in public view this will have a negative impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area. If they are stored on the main, narrow route into the HMO, this could have an impact on residential amenity."

The committee added: "An overpopulation of HMOs can encourage a transient population and a less diverse community, which, in turn, can affect the vitality and character of the conservation area."

According to the plans, the number of bedrooms has been reduced from eight to four, which was described as an 'improvement' by the council's planning department.

Save The Children had been at the site since 2001. It is believed the store closed during the pandemic.

The building was built in the 1930s and lies within the Derngate Conservation Area.

On the same street, plans have been submitted to convert the former Coleman's stationery shop into a pizza and loaded fries takeaway.

Objections have been raised with the plans, with some saying the takeaway would not fit in with the 'cultural' aspect of St Giles Street.

The Chron has recently reported on HMOs.

People from across the town attended a meeting at the Guildhall this month (September) to discuss the issues caused by HMOs and what can be done about them.

Councillor Danielle Stone and others have recently been raising their concerns about HMOs for months as they believe they are partly to blame for several issues around Northampton.

These include a lack of parking, fly-tipping, anti-social behaviour and undermining their sense of community, as well as links to criminal activity.