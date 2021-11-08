Plans rejected to convert former popular Northampton Spanish tapas restaurant into block of flats

Plans to convert a former independent Northampton Spanish tapas restaurant into a block of flats have been rejected by the council.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the proposals to convert the former Les Olives restaurant, in Sheep Street, into five flats 'would provide unacceptable living conditions' for potential residents.

The plans were originally submitted by Ermir Sefolli of Old England Homes Ltd, based in Northampton, back in June, which would have seen both the restaurant area and upper floor office space converted.

Les Olives in Sheep Street

Responding to the plans this month (November), WNC said: "The proposal would provide unacceptable living conditions for flats two, four, and five.

"Insufficient details have been provided to demonstrate that all of the proposed residential units would have acceptable air quality and would not be subject to unacceptable noise from surrounding commercial properties."

Les Olives was a popular venue in the town until it was forced to temporarily shut at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March last year - the restaurant has since closed down for good.

In April 2020, a month into the pandemic, Northamptonshire Police were calling for the restaurant to have its licence removed after claiming that illegal workers were discovered in the kitchen.

Northamptonshire Police said officers executed a warrant at the restaurant on the evening of December 12, 2019, while it was open and trading, and found 'two immigration offenders working in the kitchen.'

